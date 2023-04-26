To protect veterans and caregivers from the risk of COVID-19, VA relaxed certain requirements related to in-person home visits required for VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) for the duration of the national emergency related to COVID-19.
These changes include VA’s ability to complete required home visits virtually through telehealth.
VA’s flexibility to complete required home visits virtually will end May 11.
After that date, veterans and family caregivers applying for or participating in PCAFC who require in-home visits will be required to participate with in-person home-visits.
The benefits of PCAFC home visits
In-person home visits enhance the PCAFC experience by providing an opportunity for VA to conduct comprehensive and wholistic assessments of Veteran and caregiver needs.
“In-person home visits allow staff to collaborate with caregivers and veterans, adequately assess their clinical needs, and recommend any additional supports and services that may improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Colleen M. Richardson, executive director of the Caregiver Support Program. “Our goal is to provide the best care possible for every Veteran and caregiver enrolled in PCAFC.”
The requirement for in-person home visits
The requirement for in-person home visits applies to:
• Initial home-care assessments required as part of the evaluation for PCAFC eligibility. This assessment must be conducted before VA can approve and designate a Family Caregiver.
• Home visits that may be required as part of reassessments.
• Wellness contacts, generally occurring every 120 days, which are required for PCAFC participation. At least one visit must occur in the eligible veteran’s home on an annual basis. The purpose of these visits is to review the eligible veteran’s well-being, adequacy of personal care services being provided by the family caregiver(s) and the well-being of the family caregiver(s).
The end of the national emergency does not impact the suspension of reassessments for PCAFC eligibility that was announced in June 2022.