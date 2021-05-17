A monument dedicated to those who disappeared in 1962 aboard Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 — including a U.S. Army Ranger with New Hampshire roots — was unveiled in Maine over the weekend.
Spc. Donald Sargent of Cornish, Maine, and Ossipee was among the 107 U.S. and South Vietnamese soldiers and crew members killed in the crash in the Pacific Ocean, the cause of which remains unknown.
The plane went down somewhere between Guam and the Philippines, en route from Travis Air Force Base in California to Saigon, Vietnam. Mainers Spc. Leonard R. Wedge of Millinocket and Sgt. Frank E. Pelkey of Farmington also perished.
Sargent’s brother, Clifton Sargent, told WCSH Maine that the flight involved a CIA operation.
“Yes, it was 57 years not knowing what happened and why, and what the assignment was,” Sargent said.
“We just had to accept it. My mother would never accept it. She knew ‘til the day she died he would walk through the door, but I didn’t because I knew.”
The granite monument displays the engraving of each of the 93 Army soldiers aboard, as well as the names of the 11 flight crew members, many of whom were veterans themselves. The inscription on the stone reads:
“Missing in action; Presumed dead. Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 went missing on March 16, 1962, with 93 U.S. Army soldiers on board. These men and their flight crew perished in what would become one of the biggest aviation mysteries out of the Vietnam War era.”
The site where the monument stands was donated by Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester, and is located on the land where balsam is harvested each year to make wreaths to be placed on the headstones of veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day.
“When I first heard the story about this mission, I was shocked to learn that nothing has been done for these families,” Worcester said in a Wreaths Across America news release.
“I said that day, that we would do something to make sure these people are honored and remembered, and to hopefully give some closure to these families.”