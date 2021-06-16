The Disabled American Veterans Department of New Hampshire is raising $12,000 to complete the new Battlefield Crosses Memorial in Manchester’s Veterans Park.
The fundraising deadline is the end of July, so that the statues honoring the fallen of World War I and the Korean War can be placed and dedicated this November on Veterans Day.
Battlefield Cross statues honoring military personnel lost in World War II, the Vietnam War and the post-9/11 War on Terror were dedicated at this year’s Memorial Day observance. With the placing of statues honoring the fallen of World War I and the Korean War, the memorial will be complete.
The statues cost $5,000 each, plus $2,000 for transporting and placing the statues on granite plinths.
Veterans Day, which honors all living veterans, evolved out of Armistice Day, commemorating the end of First World War on Nov. 11, 1918. Memorial Day, which originally was Decoration Day for remembering the Civil War dead, honors those American service personnel of all wars who laid down their lives in defense of their country.
A “Battlefield Cross” is a combat rifle stuck in the soil on a battlefield, topped by a helmet, to show honor and respect for a soldier who has died in combat.
The Manchester memorial was conceived and funded by DAV-Department of New Hampshire.
Any person, business or organization that donates $5,000 will have a plaque naming them as a sponsor and be added to the Battle Cross memorial and be mentioned in the Veterans Day 2021 program book. For a $500 donation, the person, business or organization will be listed as a major sponsor, with their logo on the back of the program book. Donations of any amount are welcome, the department said.
Checks made out to DAV Battlefield Cross Fund Drive can be sent to New Hampshire Disabled American Veterans, 212 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH 03102.