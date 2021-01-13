Robert Desmond, commander for the Korean War Veterans Association, NH Chapter 320, recently facilitated the donation of hundreds of N95 masks to the Nashua Police and Fire Departments and Liberty House in Manchester.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs accepted a donation of 500,000 N95 masks from South Korea last May “to assist the department in combating the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.”
In a statement, officials from South Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said the donation was linked to the “noble sacrifice made 70 years ago by the American veterans of the Korean War.”
The shipment landed at Joint Base Andrews Naval Air Facility in Maryland on a South Korean military transport flight. The VA then distributed the masks nationally.
Desmond coordinated getting some of the masks to New Hampshire.