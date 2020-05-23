Like so much else this year, Memorial Day 2020 will be like no other. No parades, no large gatherings, no fireworks to honor those who gave their lives for this country on faraway hills, beaches and deserts.
But despite the restrictions in place to fight the global pandemic, New Hampshire residents will find quiet ways to pay tribute. Perhaps these hushed moments will remind us all of the true meaning of Monday’s holiday.
For the first time in its history, Manchester’s VA Medical Center will not observe Memorial Day with a public gathering. Instead, the center will hold a virtual event via Facebook.
“Our actions are to ensure the safety of all, and our veterans and community members will be sorely missed by the medical center staff,” said Kristin Pressly, public affairs officer, in a statement.
The ceremony, which will be pre-recorded, will mirror the traditional service. It will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at: https://www.facebook.com/ManchesterVAMC/.
Kevin Forrest, interim director of the Manchester VA, and Debra Krinsky, chief of voluntary services, will place a wreath, donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution, at the base of the American flag. Taps will be played, and all are called to join in a moment of silence.
This year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen also has been canceled. In its place, the Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services, in coordination with the state Veterans of Foreign Wars and its auxiliary, created a video tribute to be posted on social media (www.facebook.com/NHSVC). A wreath-laying ceremony and speeches were pre-recorded.
And instead of volunteers placing flags at the cemetery this year, the NHSVC staff has fulfilled that duty. The cemetery remains open during daylight hours, seven days a week.
Guests may leave potted plants at grave sites between May 20 and 31, but pots must be unbreakable and no larger than 10 inches in diameter. Cemetery staff will be on site this weekend and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced that a citywide moment of silence will take place at 9 a.m. Monday to honor local veterans.
“While we will miss gathering with our veterans, their families, and our community, the moment of silence presents an opportunity for all of us to pay respect, and to reflect, on the sacrifices made by so many, to provide freedom for all,” Craig said in a statement. “As a city, we express our deepest gratitude to all servicemen and women, and their families, who have given so much. Our freedom and opportunity comes with great sacrifice, and we must never forget.”
On Monday, members of the Northeast POW/MIA Network will commemorate Memorial Day with a short service at 11 a.m. at Hesky Park in Meredith. Those who attend will be wearing masks and observing social distancing rules, organizers said.
“It doesn’t take a parade or a whole lot to gather,” said Bob Jones, the group’s president. “Remember the sacrifice, say thank you and leave.”
Gov. Chris Sununu has directed all flags on public buildings and grounds in the state to fly at half-staff Monday from sunrise until noon. And he called on Granite Staters to remember those “who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our great nation.”
“We are forever indebted to these heroes,” the governor said in a statement. “Let us never forget their names and keep their loved ones in our prayers.”
Mayor Craig encouraged residents to reach out to veterans, particularly those who are home-bound, to let them know they’re remembered and see whether they need help with anything during this time.
She also asked people to take a moment to consider the significance of city landmarks named for Manchester residents who served our country, such as Kalivas Park, named for Christos Kalivas, the first Greek-American from Manchester to die in World War I, or Mullen Bridge, honoring Corp. Bernard Mullen, who died in France a month after D-Day.
“On a typical Memorial Day, we would be participating in a parade and gathering at Veterans Park, surrounded by monuments, benches and flags, to honor and recognize the personal sacrifices of veterans and active military alike,” Craig said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of that.
“Instead, we will be remembering our fallen heroes independently, and during this unprecedented and challenging time for our nation, the ultimate sacrifice made by Manchester’s servicemen and women feels even more powerful,” she said.
In an essay commemorating Memorial Day, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) wrote about being in Normandy last year for the 75th anniversary of D-Day and later visiting the site of the Battle of the Bulge, where her father had fought.
“My dad’s generation — the Greatest Generation — never forgot the bloody consequences of their fight against fascism, continuing to reinforce democratic values throughout their lives,” she said.
“This Memorial Day, I invite you to not only remember the lives and service of those we have lost, but also ask you to recommit to upholding the American values that so many have fought and died for.”