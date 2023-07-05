NH National Guard casualty training

From left, Staff Sgt. Ethan Major evaluates a casualty while Sgt. Nate MacDonald provides rescue breaths on a notional casualty during annual training June 6 at the Berlin Regional Airport. Both crew chiefs with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, honed their technical skills during the rapid medical response and casualty evacuation training.

 Photo by Spc. Nicole Blake, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

BERLIN — As UH-60 Black Hawk pilots navigated the sky from Concord to Berlin Regional Airport, crews loaded and unloaded notional casualties.