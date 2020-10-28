Tyler Griffin, now a first lieutenant in the Army, graduated from Colebrook Academy in 2011 and enlisted at a recruiting station in Berlin.
Now after serving around the country and in Afghanistan, he is back in New Hampshire as the executive officer for the Army Recruiting Company based in Manchester.
“It has been a full-circle moment for me to return to where my career began and I have enjoyed assisting our soldiers and communities around the state,” he said.
Griffin completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and stayed there for his training as a paralegal specialist. In January 2012, he went to Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga., later reporting to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.
“I was assigned as the paralegal for the 1st Squadron, 73rd Calvary Regiment and was responsible for advising the Squadron and Troop Commanders on all legal matters and providing legal assistance to the paratroopers in the brigade,” Griffin said.
He also served as a member of the Global Response Force, which was tasked with deploying anywhere in the world within 18 hours, and completed a Joint National Readiness Center rotation at Fort Polk, La.
In 2012, he was one of the soldiers selected from the 82nd Airborne Division to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“During my application process I applied for a congressional endorsement to strengthen my chances, even though that is not necessary if you are already in the Army, and received an endorsement from the Honorable Kelly Ayotte,” Griffin said. “Thanks to her endorsement and the endorsement of my chain of command, I was accepted to West Point’s Class of 2017 and reported in June of 2013.”
While at West Point Griffin studied mechanical engineering, with a focus in aeronautics, and picked up a new sport.
“By the time I graduated in 2017, I was captain of the Army Fencing Team and we competed at the NCAA Division I National Championships every year,” he said. “Our team regularly won or were one of the top teams in the country. Being a member of the fencing team took me to different parts of the country to see schools and areas I had never visited or thought I would ever see or compete against.”
In 2014, he completed Air Assault School, which was run by the 101st Airborne Division.
He was commissioned as an Engineer Officer in 2017, and after completing the Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, reported to the 19th Engineer Battalion at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 2018.
Griffin served as a platoon leader for the Field Maintenance Team in a mechanized Sapper company before deploying as a Route Clearance Platoon Leader to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in October 2018.
“Our task was to provide freedom of maneuver to the task force, which was compromised of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division and a Romanian infantry battalion,” Griffin said. “We were responsible for escorting convoys and locating improvised explosive devices in the routes utilized by the civilians and our task force.
“We also provided security for the peace talks that took place between the United States, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” he said. “We successfully redeployed all of our personnel and returned to Fort Knox in July of 2019.”
The assignment in Manchester came earlier this year.
“I am really glad to have had the opportunity to return to New Hampshire and to really be able to give back to the community in a new capacity,” Griffin said.