Bedford VFW serving up Super Bowl breakfast
BEDFORD — The Richard K. Harvell VFW Post 8401 will hold its annual Super Bowl breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Old Town Hall on Meetinghouse Road. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. and will feature french toast, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.
The post asks for a $7 donation per person — $4 per child younger than 6. Payments should be made by cash or check at the door. Proceeds will benefit the VFW Youth Scholarships program.
The New England Patriots will not be in the Super Bowl this year.
Event chairman John Kroehler can be reached at 624-6836 or 471-3842 about the event and benefits of VFW membership.
Vets invited to café
DOVER — Wentworth Hospice volunteers are facilitating a Vet-to-Vet Café to be held Jan. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Langdon Place of Dover.