Job fair taking place online
Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary is converting its in-person hiring and networking events for the military community into virtual events.
Today, RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans will host the Greater Boston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans and Military from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online. This hiring event was originally scheduled for the same date and time at Gillette Stadium.
Nearly 50 employers are committed.
RecruitMilitary’s virtual events provide interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-on-one formats.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/s2vacjo.
Jobs still available via MTS
During this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus, Military Talent Source — an organization based in Auburn, Maine, that works to match military talent with career opportunities — continues to use online screening processes, phone interviews and other telecommunication technologies to engage potential hires.
Transition classes on military installations and hiring fairs are currently suspended.
Veterans, and businesses seeking to hire them, may contact Mark Cater at mark@militarytalentsource.com or 207-649-3245.