CONCORD — The video of the first MRE Challenge, a high school cooking competition sponsored by the state Department of Education and Army National Guard, can now be viewed on the Department of Education’s YouTube channel.
The challenge took place Nov. 20, allowing for competition between culinary, video and marketing programs from six high school Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs.
The video was produced by students at Salem School District Television.
The video can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yxyfjo8z.
