Pelham VFW plans fundraiser
PELHAM — The public is invited to a veterans’ benefit dinner with a fireside theme Friday, Feb. 7.
All proceeds from the dinner — consisting of stew, chicken pie, shepherd’s pie, biscuits, cornbread and more — will benefit vets’ programs. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meal will be served at 6 p.m., at VFW Post 10722, 6 Main St. Admission is $8 per adult and $5 per child younger than 12. A 50/50 raffle will be offered. Contact Dot and Gene Carter at 635-7863 for more information. The dinner is sponsored by the John H. Hargreaves Memorial Post 10722 VFW and Auxiliary.