Vets’ Café is New Year’s Eve
DOVER — Wentworth Hospice will host a Vet-to-Vet Café Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the activity room at Langdon Place of Dover, 60 Middle Road. All veterans are invited to come join their comrades to talk about their experiences. Future cafés will include guest speakers, resource help and ceremonies. The December topic is “holidays away from home.” A veteran will be making homemade goodies for this New Year’s Eve café. Cafés are held the last Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m.
Chinese dinner will help fund programs
PELHAM — The public is invited to a veterans’ benefit dinner with a New Year’s theme Jan. 3. All proceeds from the Chinese dinner will benefit vets’ programs. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10722. Admission is $8 per adult and $5 per child younger than 12. Call 635-7863 for more information.
