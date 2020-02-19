DOVER — A Vet-to-Vet Café will be Feb. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Langdon Place of Dover. All vets are invited. Larry Gadbois of the American Legion is guest speaker.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
