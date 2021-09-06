In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, Manchester’s VA Medical Center is raising awareness of its mental health resources for veterans.
“Because we take a medical center wide approach to suicide prevention, it is my expectation that regardless of the Manchester program or staff person you reach, we can connect you with the care you need,” Kevin Forrest, director of the medical center, said in a news release.
“We want you to reach out. Whether veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, VA is here to help. VA and community resources can help veterans through life’s challenges, especially our current environment.”
Veterans can tap into these Veterans Administration tools to get help:
Manchester VA same-day access — call 603-624-4366 x3199 during the day, and the Veterans Crisis Line at night and on weekends
MyVA411, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to easily access information on VA benefits and services.
Forrest said the VA also has resources to help veterans transitioning from the military or going through a difficult time in life.
VA Solid Start connects veterans with qualified representatives who call three times during a veteran’s first year of separation to walk through benefits available.
The Self-Check Assessment is a confidential, anonymous risk assessment veterans can use to understand if and how stress and depression are affecting them.
Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can get free confidential support through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans where trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Veterans do not have to be registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.