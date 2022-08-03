The New Hampshire Veterans’ Home

The New Hampshire Veterans Home, shown in this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo.

 John Koziol/union leader correspondent/ File Photo

TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home (NHVH) is open to vendor registrations for its fifth annual craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Home on 139 Winter St. in Tilton from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.