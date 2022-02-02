TILTON — Kim MacKay has begun her new job as the 11th commandant of the New Hampshire Veterans Home.
MacKay, a native of Plymouth and 1988 graduate of Plymouth Regional High School, most recently served as deputy administrator at Glencliff Home, a state facility in Warren that serves New Hampshire’s developmentally disabled and/or mentally ill residents.
MacKay succeeds Peggy LaBrecque as the head of the 132-year old Veterans Home, becoming the second consecutive woman without direct military experience to oversee the 250-bed facility.
Both Mackay and LaBrecque, however, have family members who serve or have served in the armed forces.
“I am very honored” to be chosen by the Veterans Home’s Board of Managers, said MacKay, who thanked LaBrecque “for leading the way” in female leadership of the Veterans Home.
“She (LaBrecque) made it a norm,” said MacKay, who added that her priorities are getting to know each of the current 123 residents at the Veterans Home — “This is their home,” she explained, “and we work in their home” – and to hire upwards of 100 more staff members.
The Veterans Home ideally should have nearly 400 employees, but has about 300, said MacKay. New residents are being admitted, but only insofar that there is staff to take care of them. The situation mirrors that at Glencliff Home, MacKay said, where just 75 of 120 beds are filled.
MacKay began her career at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, where she worked 14 years as a medical social worker before joining the administration of Glencliff Home.
In 2010, MacKay left to work for the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. She was administrator of programs for the State Prison for Men, assistant director of medical and forensic services, and assistant director for the Division of Community Corrections.
In 2016, MacKay was appointed director for the Division of Community Corrections, but returned to Glencliff Home.
“I just missed long-term care,” she said. When the commandant’s position became available, she applied and was thrilled to get the job, which pays an annual salary of $119,184.
“When you walk into the facility, you can feel the pride” of the people who reside and work there, said McKay. “I’m very honored to be leading this team and to have Peggy here for this warm hand-off.”
LaBrecque announced last September that she was stepping down as commandant to care for a family member. She began working at the Veterans Home in 2005 as business administrator, and was named commandant in 2013 upon the retirement of Barry Conway.
During a joint interview with MacKay on Monday at the Veterans Home, LaBrecque said she is proud of many accomplishments, including giving female residents a seat on the Board of Managers as well as their own dining hall and lounge known as “Cardigan Hall” at the Veterans Home.
During her tenure, the Veterans Home changed from paper to electronic medical records, a move that increased efficiency and improved quality of care, said LaBrecque, but it also endured a 50-day outbreak of the COVID-19 virus that claimed the lives of 36 residents.
“We kept it (COVID-19) out for eight and a half months,” before the disease found its way into the home, she said.
The outbreak ended on Jan. 25, 2021, about a month after residents and staff received among the first vaccinations available in the state, thanks to the efforts of Gov. Chris Sununu.
LaBrecque says she is leaving the Veterans Home having helped it build up a warehouse containing a three-month supply of personnel-protective equipment, although she foresees continued “supply chain problems” in the future.
MacKay said the Veterans Home will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols while making sure that residents are safe and comfortable.