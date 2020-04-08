The “Bear Hunt” is a recent movement that has been seen and felt all over the world. Participants place a bear visible for all to see in hopes of “bear hunters” spotting it. The goal is to bring joy, happiness, hope and compassion to neighbors, friends, family — and even strangers.
Our state’s bear map on the “New Hampshire Bear Hunt” Facebook page facilitates fun for children, encourages a lesson in geography, and promotes an outdoor activity.
The New Hampshire Veterans Home (NHVH) hopes its bear at 139 Winter St. in Tilton will be a conversation starter with children about what the uniform and U.S. flag represent. Follow the NHVH Facebook page (@nhveteranshome) to enjoy veterans reading “We’re Going On a Bear Hunt.”