Doug Foley, Eversource President of NH Operations, listens to NHVH resident Norm Sanborn’s excitement for the new patio swing. Norm, Merchant Marine & US Navy veteran, fondly recalled his hours of enjoyment with his wife when she resided at a Strafford County nursing home.
New Hampshire Veterans Home resident David Richards, left, with his son Jay Richards, an Eversource P&C Design Engineer.
Photo courtesy of NH Veterans Home
Photo by NH Veterans Home
TILTON — Eversource representatives recently visited New Hampshire Veterans Home veterans and staff to discuss the power company’s $16,000 donation to the state’s long term care community for veterans.
The home used the donation to purchase items from their wish list including a motorized therapeutic exercise cycle, a wheelchair-accessible patio swing for two, wheelchair-accessible garden planters, and display cases for veterans’ art and military memorabilia.
The donation, a collaboration between the NHVH and Eversource’s New Hampshire Veteran’s Business Resource Group (NHVBRG), fulfills resident wishes of items that will bring years of enjoyment to the home’s veterans, family members, volunteers and staff.
“We are very grateful for Eversource’s generous $16,000 donation that facilitated the purchase of a variety of wish list items,” commented Kimberly MacKay, NHVH Commandant.
Eversource representatives talked with residents about their lives and their service during the home’s morning coffee hour and while touring the campus. NHVH David Richards shared thoughts of his 10 years of service in the Air Force during the Korean war.
“My time in the service were some of the most memorable years of my life,” said Richards.
“After visiting the Veterans Home in Tilton and sharing in some wonderful conversations with those vets, it made me reflect on my military experience and how we often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude,” said NHVBRG member John Skiff. “I think we all appreciated the time we spent there, and it was humbling to hear how grateful they are for the Eversource donation.”