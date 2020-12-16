Hampstead sets Saturday ceremony
A combined Pearl Harbor and Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held Saturday at noon at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Hampstead offices.
The town also has placed the Hampstead Heroes Tree in the lobby at the town offices for people to place a colored star on it before Christmas for loved ones who have served, are currently serving or who have given their life while in the military.
For more information, contact Howie Steadman, chairman of the Patriotic Purposes Committee, at 329-4288.
Vietnam vets to hold vigil at State House
Chapter 41, Vietnam Veterans of America, is holding a POW MIA vigil on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. at the State House in Concord, according to chapter president Ray Goulet. For more information, call 669-8432.
Raymond group elects officers
The following people were elected during a recent meeting of the American Legion Riders, Chapter 21, American Legion Hurd-Welch Post 90 in Raymond:
Shawn Simoneau, director;
Lee Weldy, assistant director;
George Plante, road captain;
John Shaw, sergeant
Dave Esancy, treasurer;
Sharon Weldy, membership officer;
Jim Voss, secretary;
Wally Paige, chaplain;
Denise Coll, historian.
Lawrence Vogelman honored
Lawrence Vogelman of Shaheen & Gordon, P.A., was named a 2020 John Adams Award honoree by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.
Vogelman is representing New Hampshire veterans James Chamberlain and Sandra Bell in a lawsuit asking for the removal of a bible on display at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Manchester.
Vogelman is one of three John Adams Award honorees by the MRFF, an organization dedicated to “ensuring that all members of the United States Armed Forces fully receive the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom to which they and all Americans are entitled by virtue of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.”
Vogelman has a history of helping veterans. He started the Veterans Law Project: Legal Boots on the Ground to provide legal assistance to active duty service members and veterans throughout New Hampshire, as well as their families.