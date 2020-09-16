Friday is National POW/MIA (Prisoner Of War/Missing In Action) Recognition Day, which means we pause and pay tribute to all comrades who are still unaccounted for from all of our country’s past wars, police actions, conflicts, military actions, et.al.
This is regardless of the current misunderstanding surrounding the removal/relocation of one of our nation’s most visible displays of the flag [at the White House]. Like many of you, I was shocked, angry, upset and dismayed at first. I let the dust settle a bit and looked a little deeper into the situation (as I have learned to do with most of today’s national media reports) and am holding my final judgment until all avenues are explored, which I know the vast majority of this column’s half-dozen or so readers anxiously await.
There is no way in hell that ANYONE in this land would intentionally disrespect the symbol that represents the many thousands it represents.
Most veterans’ organizations have an empty table representing America’s POW/MIA in anticipation of a welcome home and EVERY general membership meeting is opened and closed with a recognition salute and prayer in their honor.
I have witnessed and/or participated in literally hundreds of them and, trust me, it never gets old.
Try this on for size: Sit quietly by yourself, close your eyes for a brief minute or two and picture being in a 6x6 damp, dark cell or a hard labor camp. Now multiply these few minutes in your head by hours, days, weeks, months and years. Gotcha!
On a personal note, I practice what I preach on a regular basis in memory of a childhood family friend, schoolmate and owner of the biggest freaking smile I have ever seen — Gerald Robert Helmich.
He flew his final mission in a rescue attempt of a fellow pilot in Vietnam. In my conversations with several ’Nam vets over the years, they referred to rescue attempts such as this as “suicide missions” because the Viet Cong knew we would try to bring any survivors out, so they prepared for it. Best guess is that is what happened in this case.
The rescue pilots were well aware of this, but proceeded anyway. Hit with a barrage of ground-to-air fire, the rescue pilot went down in flames and his aircraft and remains were never recovered.
God Bless and keep you, Col. Gerald Robert Helmich MHSW ‘50.
Technically he could have been listed in both categories — MIA and POW. For his sake if it was neither, I pray it was swift and painless. All things considered, please join me in a moment of silent prayer for him and all the still-unaccounted-for heroes.