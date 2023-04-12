NHNG "Alpha" Squad Shows Off Hardware at U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

From left, Lt. Col. Brooks Hayward, Tech. Sgt. Connor Cunio, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Wyner, Capt. Patrick Randall and Sgt. 1st Class David Musso gather with awards from the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship on March 18 at Fort Benning, Georgia. The New Hampshire National Guard’s “Alpha” squad placed third out of 54 teams. They were first in pistol and second in rifle. The team accounted for seven individual awards.

 Courtesy photo

FORT BENNING, Ga.— The New Hampshire National Guard “came out of nowhere” to seize third place at the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship held March 12 to 19 at Fort Benning, Georgia.