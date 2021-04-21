NHCares.org is seeking nominations for the Protzmann Award, which recognizes those in New Hampshire communities who provide outstanding support for the military, veterans and their families.
The awards are made in memory of Brig. Gen. Carolyn J. Protzmann, who died last year at 65 after 34 years of military service and a lifetime of service to New Hampshire.
Protzmann Award winners will receive $200 toward their continued efforts to support service members, veterans and families. Nominations will be accepted through May 15; potential recipients may self-nominate. The winners will be announced on Flag Day, June 14.
Nominations can be made by filling out an online form at www.nhcares.org. Individuals, groups, organizations and towns are all eligible.
NHCares.org is an initiative of the New Hampshire Community Veterans Engagement Board in collaboration with the Veterans Administration. Its goal is to strengthen a culture of recognition, appreciation and care for New Hampshire residents who serve.