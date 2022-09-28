North Country airport hosts NHARNG Black Hawk helicopter, crew, for open house

New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities meets with town officials and residents alongside a NHARNG Black Hawk helicopter during a Berlin Regional Airport open house Sept. 16 in Milan. The event was conducted to answer questions about the aircraft and plans to build a Guard hangar there. A proposed lease agreement with the airport would support aerial rescue operations, maintenance and training in the White Mountain National Forest.

 Provided by NH national Guard

MILAN — Berlin Regional Airport, a spartan airstrip nestled near the White Mountains, hosted an open house for the New Hampshire Army National Guard and area residents last Friday.