North Korea’s launch last week of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that might be able to strike the United States, and its other weapons testing in March and January, brought back unique memories for a retired U.S. Air Force pilot living in Exeter.
Col. Pat Curtis belongs to Granite State Flight 53, Order of Daedalians, a group of military aviators in New Hampshire and Maine that is dedicated to inspiring, teaching, and mentoring the next generation of military and civilian aviators. He recently recounted his mission to North Korea for his fellow Daedalians.
Col. Curtis described a country that seems to have been caught in a time warp in the 23 years since his visit.
As a captain and aircraft commander in 1999, Col. Curtis was told he would be the first American military pilot to fly a C-130 transport into Pyongyang Sunan International Airport in North Korea. He was sobered by the warning emblazoned on the top of his aeronautical chart: “Aircraft Infringing upon non free flying territory may be fired upon without warning.”
“My first reaction upon hearing about the mission was to get smart on the history of that country,” Col. Curtis said. “My second thought was to put the threat out of mind until just before we entered North Korean airspace.”
“Our call out to the sector air traffic controller in North Korea was met with radio silence for an ominously long period of time,” he said. “The few minutes seemed like hours before he answered.”
As far back as 1995 and as recently as late last year, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) stated that North Korea, known officially as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, fielded “one of the world’s most dense air defense networks.”
The very same airport that Col. Curtis flew into in 1999 was again in the news this January as the reported launching site for two short-range ballistic missile tests.
In fact, it was North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons programs in the 1990s that explained why Col. Curtis and his crew were flying to North Korea’s capital.
Col. Curtis’ C-130E was carrying an expert team of nuclear detectives from the Defense Department’s Threat Reduction Agency. The agency was charged with monitoring the DPRK’s compliance with a 1994 denuclearization pact. The American team was on its way to find what some U.S. intelligence agencies thought was a secret facility that violated that agreement.
To keep the mission low-profile, Col. Curtis’ six-person crew was ordered to wear civilian clothes while flying their aircraft on the flight from Japan.
“To prove we were in the DPRK, we took a photo of all of us on the wing with the airport sign in the background,” Col. Curtis said.
The C-130 was stripped of any sensitive equipment before takeoff.
As another safeguard once on the ground again, the crew taped shut the aircraft’s doors and signed their names across the tape to make it more difficult to hide any intrusion.
While the nuclear inspectors examined the suspect facility in Kumchang-ri, about 200 miles north of Pyongyang, Col. Curtis and his crew explored the capital with two “guides” they assumed were North Korean intelligence officers.
“I was struck by the immense size of the government buildings and by the nearly deserted sidewalks, streets, and highways,” Col. Curtis remembered. As then, relatively few North Koreans own and use private vehicles today.
Then, as now, the government is described as the last Stalinist dictatorship in the world.
Then, as now, the economy struggles. The CIA’s latest World Factbook (2022) states that “North Korea remains one of the world’s most isolated and one of Asia’s poorest countries.”
When Col. Curtis flew into the DPRK, the country was gripped by famine. “We saw a truck carrying large white grain or rice sacks labeled “USA” in big red and blue letters,” he recalled.
Many of the outsized government structures are located on Kim Il Sung Square, named after the country’s founder. It is the equivalent to Moscow’s Red Square and Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
The DPRK capital was, and still is, peopled with enormous statues. Col. Curtis described a tall statue of three idealized figures each holding a symbol of North Korean communism.
The crew also saw the capital’s “Juche” Tower, which commemorates the country’s governing philosophy, then and now, of national self-reliance.
They toured Pyongyang subway stations that were “extremely deep and required a five-to-seven minute down escalator ride,” Col. Curtis said. “We presumed they doubled as bomb shelters.”
Then, as now, North Korea spends an overwhelming part of its national budget on the military.
Finally, Col. Curtis noted that then, as now, propaganda defines the realities for North Korea.
“Our guides took us to a souvenir shop where we found a stamp and photos marking the 40th anniversary of North Korea’s ‘Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War,’ which is what they call the Korean War.”
“History has a somewhat different perspective,” he said.
After five days, Col. Curtis, his crew, and the nuclear inspectors flew back to Japan. The team found an extensive, but empty, underground complex. Colonel Curtis said that “the North Koreans had plenty of time to prepare the site for inspection.”
According to the New York Times on Oct. 20, 2002, the U.S. decided to abandon the 1994 denuclearization accord after North Korea admitted two weeks earlier it was pursuing a covert nuclear weapons program.
To this day, the DPRK’s nuclear weapons and missile programs remain a major concern for the U.S. and many of its allies worldwide.