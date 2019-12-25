PLYMOUTH — Throughout November, Northeast Credit Union raised funds for Honor Flight New England, an organization dedicated to honoring World War II and Korean War veterans by sending them to visit memorials in Washington, D.C., at no charge. Since its first flight in 2009, Honor Flight has sent over 2,000 vets to the capital.
As part of Northeast Credit Union’s Love Your Community Project, the branches sold paper stars with the proceeds benefiting Honor Flight. In total, the branches’ star sales raised $2,830. In addition to the star sales, Northeast Credit Union also made a $5,000 donation to the organization, making a grand total of $7,830.
“The sacrifices made by our nation’s service men and women allow us to continue living as the free country we are today,” said Timothy Collia, president and CEO of Northeast Credit Union. “To support these heroes and provide them with a proper tribute for their service is the best way we can say thank you and remind them that these sacrifices are not taken for granted.”
According to Honor Flight New England founder and Executive Director Joseph Byron, “each flight costs around $600 per person, so a donation of this size will send around 13 veterans on this trip of a lifetime.”
More information about Honor Flight New England is available at honorflightnewengland.org.
