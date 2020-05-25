NORTHUMBERLAND — Although safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic led organizers to cancel the Groveton Memorial Day Parade, the community nonetheless came out in a different way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The parade was a casualty of the need to maintain proper social-distancing, said Ronald Perry, the commander of American Legion Post 17 Fredonwarell.
A ceremony was held in Memorial Square, which was led by Perry and began with an invocation by Post 7 Chaplain Larry Egan who reminded everyone that they were there “to thank those who gave so much and asked so little.”
Egan asked God to “bless our veterans everywhere and bless our country forever.”
Perry said whereas the heroes of the 9-11 terrorist attacks were the first responders, those of the COVID-19 pandemic are health care providers, both in the military and civilian.
The health care providers, he said, “have a lot in common with the people we honor today,” with both groups being “elite and individual” but in the end, “they look like every one of us.”
For much of the history of the U.S. armed forces, disease has killed more personnel than combat, said Perry, noting that the coronavirus has claimed victims, too, among American servicemen and women.
Following a moment of silent reflection, an honor guard fired three-rifle salutes as members of the Post 17 Auxiliary laid wreaths at the bases of memorials to Northumberland’s war dead. A trumpeter played “Taps” to end the observance.