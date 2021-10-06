Sidney Walton, 102, one of America’s oldest World War II veterans, died Oct. 2 in Santa Monica, Calif.
His first memory was of a horse-drawn fire engine, according to a family-written obituary, and he grew up in Brooklyn and later the Bronx. In March 1941, at 22, Sidney left City College of New York “to join the Army to fight Hitler,” as he told his family.
The Army sent him to Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg to train for chemical warfare. He graduated with a chemical engineering degree and eventually was sent overseas to fight in India, part of the China, Burma, India (CBI) theater of war.
After the war ended, Sidney returned to the U.S. and taught geology at Duke University. He later attended Yale for graduate work in geology. In 1953, on a blind date at the Brattle Theater in Cambridge, Mass., he met the love of his life, Rena Bell from Bangor, Maine, who was taking classes at Harvard.
Sidney and Rena married in 1954 and went on to have a son and two daughters, moving to Bangor, Maine, where Sidney worked at Dow Air Force Base.
The family moved to San Diego in 1960, where Sidney continued to work for the federal government as a civilian at North Island Naval Air Station. In 1982, Rena died of cancer. Sidney retired shortly after, and remained in San Diego with his children.
He never remarried, but began traveling with his son and became recognized as one of the oldest remaining WWII veterans. Their travels led them to meet the Dalai Llama, Prince Harry and former President George Bush Sr.
In 2018, shortly after his 99th birthday, Sidney embarked on a new journey he called the No Regrets Tour, making up for a regret of missing a chance to meet Civil War veterans at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York City.
“That was the biggest regret of my life,” he would lament.
The goal of the national tour was to visit all 50 states and meet all 50 governors to raise awareness of veterans. Sidney met his first governor, Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, on April 24, 2018, and his 40th governor, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, just a few days before he died.
In between, he met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, sitting behind him onstage at the 75th anniversary of Normandy. He was also at the coin toss at the 2020 Super Bowl, the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Race, and presented with the 2020 Patriot Award for Unsung Hero.
He was also honored at the 2019 World Series at Washington Nationals Park, Boston Red Sox on the field at Fenway Park, L.A. Lakers center court, Dallas Cowboys 50-yard line, Boston Bruins hockey, Chicago Cubs on the field at Wrigley Field, and New York Knicks center court at Madison Square Garden.