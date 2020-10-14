VOTE. As if I have to remind anyone that Election Day is almost (thankfully) upon us as our mailboxes are crammed full of flyers and telephone calls bombard us with last-minute attempts to gain our vote. Annoying as it can get at times, it still is exciting and informative and keeps us updated and thinking.
On a personal note, I am casting an absentee ballot this year as my bride and I agreed to avoid the polling venue due to the COVID-19 situation. It gets me to thinking (always dangerous) about the estimated millions who have already mailed in their ballots. My question would be: What if something unexpectedly occurs that changes your opinion of any of your national or local candidates and/or issues? Just my opinion, but I doubt that was part of the Founding Fathers’ intentions.
Veterans Day updates are pending many discussions taking place between organizers, participants and city/town officials. Nashua and many other locales have canceled parade plans. Manchester still is in negotiation mode regarding a parade, but ceremonies in downtown Veterans Park will take. Veterans organizations throughout the state are holding local observances. Hope to have more info by my next column.
It is no secret that veterans organizations around the country are far from previous membership numbers. The reasons are many and varied and there is no quick fix — or is there? At the risk of oversimplifying it, try this on for size: Recruit!
Recruiting is as close as you can come to a dirty word to the average veterans post member, but hear me out. One is the magic number. If each member signed up just one new member, we are talking MILLIONS nationwide! Just think of the clout that we would have with our elected officials in Washington (Dysfunctual Collection) D.C. They would have to pay attention!
I do not relish the job of recruiting any more than you do, but it is the nature of the beast and the lifeblood of any organization, so here is my suggested subtle approach. I advocate the curiosity factor by having every present member wear a pin the size of a quarter with the numeral 1 in dark blue on a white background. That’s it. No message, just the numeral 1.
The average person will ask what it stands for and bingo, door open! No pressure. Offer more info if interest is shown.
More info? You know where to find me. Having an application handy would not hurt the cause.
No interest shown, no damage done, but the seed is planted.
.
Al Heidenreich is past commander of Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post 2. Write to Al with your questions and comments at alanheidenreich@aol.com.