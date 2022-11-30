CONCORD — Kathryn Routhier, a UNH senior, and Evan Milton, a UNH freshman, are the recipients of scholarships from the New Hampshire Department of Education.
The $2,500 scholarships are part of the Orphans of Veterans program that helps war orphans offset the cost of college for items such as books and supplies.
Routhier of Somersworth is a senior at the University of New Hampshire majoring in justice studies with a minor in forensic science. Milton is a freshman at the University of New Hampshire studying health sciences.
Routhier’s mother, Ronda Routhier, was an Army veteran of the War on Terror and passed away due to a service-related illness in 2018.
“This extra money helps me feel a bit more secure in my ability to attend college, and I am very grateful,” said Routhier.
Evan’s father, James Milton, was an airman in the U.S. Air Force who passed away in 2014 from a service-related illness.
“This scholarship will really help with covering some fees and getting me through the next few years of school. It means a lot that my father’s service will have a direct, positive impact on me years after he passed away,” said Milton.
“We are pleased to recognize and assist these two students, as their parents gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is our hope that they will both achieve their educational and career goals, and that these scholarships will provide a small amount of financial assistance and support,” said Frank Edelblut, state education commissioner.
The Orphans of Veterans program is able to issue four $2,500 grants each year.