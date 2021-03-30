New Hampshire congressman Chris Pappas has called on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to brief his staff about what he termed an "unsatisfactory investigation" into wrongdoings at the VA hospital in Vermont.
Pappas, who chairs the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, made the request in a letter dated Tuesday to Secretary Denis McDonough.
“The numerous shortcomings in the VA’s own inquiry into claims of abuse and wrongdoing at the White River Junction Medical Center are simply unacceptable,” Pappas wrote McDonough.
An email to the VA seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Earlier this month, the VA said it sees no reason to reopen an investigation into problems at the White River Junction hospital, whose anesthesiology department had been the subject of an internal investigation.
Four workers in the anesthesiology department, all women, alleged in 2018 that the former chief anesthesiologist slapped two of them, dozed off at work, watched pornography on the job and streamed a news program during surgery. One of the four, anesthesiologist Dr. Jennifer Keller, was fired several months after bringing the allegations to the head of the hospital. Her whistleblower-retaliation complaint is pending.
An independent federal agency, the Office of Special Counsel, has said the VA's findings in its investigation do not appear reasonable and disregarded a pattern of violent behavior by now retired chief anesthesiologist Dr. Fimi Lenkovsky.
Pappas asked the VA to brief his congressional office staff about the case by the end of April. He wants the VA to address how it will prevent future investigative failures and what specific steps have been taken to correct the situation at White River Junction.
The OSC found that the VA was willing to resolve issues in favor of itself despite evidence to the contrary, disregarded sworn testimony and eyewitness accounts, and made conclusions that were at odds with available evidence, Pappas wrote.
Located adjacent to the New Hampshire border, the White River facility services about 4,000 New Hampshire veterans a year and is often cited as a reason that New Hampshire does not have a full-service VA hospital.