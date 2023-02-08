MANCHESTER — The ultimate symbol of success in professional football is now the ultimate opportunity to support and care for veterans throughout the region.
Former New England Patriots VP and Chief Marketing Officer Lou Imbriano has donated his official Super Bowl XXXVIII championship ring to raise funds for veterans-related programs.
Imbriano has teamed up with Swim With A Mission (SWAM) to organize the raffle and raise funds. The goal is to sell 1,000 tickets at $100 a piece, raising $100,000 for veterans. Four hundred tickets have already been sold. The ring has been appraised at more than $70,000.
“I vividly remember being in Houston for our thrilling three-point win over the Carolina Panthers. This is the ring given to me by the organization in celebration of that memorable season and team victory,” Imbriano said.
“Even though I will always cherish the experience and am thankful that it was given to me, I am honored to donate this ring for a higher purpose, to raise money and awareness to support the men and women who are the reason why any of us can enjoy the freedoms and successes we have in our lives today,” Imbriano said.
“My hope is that we not only sell out the tickets, but also compel others to do more to make a major difference in the lives of our veterans.”
SWAM Founder Phil Taub says the raffle will begin on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and the winner of the ring will be drawn on Super Bowl weekend next February.
Taub has pledged that every dollar raised will go straight to veterans’ programs such as funding service dogs, rehabilitation programs, mental health supports, housing and food services for those in need and much more.