Patriots Super Bowl ring winner

Former Patriots executive Lou Imbriano, right, gives his 2003 Patriots Super Bowl ring to Andrew Lucchesi of Tyngsborough, Mass. Lucchesi won a raffle of Imbriano’s ring, with the $100,000 in proceeds going to Swim With a Mission.

 Photo by Swim With a Mission

MANCHESTER — Former New England Patriots VP and Chief Marketing Officer Lou Imbriano wanted to do something big to show his support for New Hampshire veterans, so he donated his official Super Bowl XXXVIII championship ring won by the Pats 20 years ago to Swim With A Mission, to raffle it off in the hopes of raising a large amount of money for veterans-related programs.