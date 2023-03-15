Former Patriots executive Lou Imbriano, right, gives his 2003 Patriots Super Bowl ring to Andrew Lucchesi of Tyngsborough, Mass. Lucchesi won a raffle of Imbriano’s ring, with the $100,000 in proceeds going to Swim With a Mission.
MANCHESTER — Former New England Patriots VP and Chief Marketing Officer Lou Imbriano wanted to do something big to show his support for New Hampshire veterans, so he donated his official Super Bowl XXXVIII championship ring won by the Pats 20 years ago to Swim With A Mission, to raffle it off in the hopes of raising a large amount of money for veterans-related programs.
The goal was to sell 1,000 tickets at $100 apiece, raising $100,000 for veterans. The goal was reached.
“This is the 20th anniversary of the Patriots’ thrilling three-point win over the Carolina Panthers. This is the ring given to me by the organization in celebration of that memorable season. I was honored to donate this ring, a rare and valuable symbol of a great season and incredible players, to raise money to support the men and women who are the reason why any of us can enjoy the freedoms and successes we have in our lives today,” said Imbriano. “I am thrilled that we hit our goal of raising $100,000 and I hope it is able to make a major difference in the lives of our veterans.”
SWAM Founder Phil Taub pledged that every dollar raised will go straight to veterans programs such as funding service dogs, rehabilitation programs, mental health supports, housing and food services for those in need and much more.
“We are all familiar with the success behind the so-called “Patriot Way”, explains Taub. “This raffle borrowed from that motto and extended that team-oriented supportive philosophy to the tens of thousands of veterans and their families who need our support today. It was an honor to team up with Lou in a unique and exciting way to raise funds for veterans who need us now more than ever.”
The winner of the Super Bowl ring was Andrew Lucchesi of Tyngsborough, Mass.
“My father was a huge Patriots fan and passed away right before the season started so this is very special. He would take me to games when we had the money and helped create a great bond between us,” Lucchesi said.
He also received an official printing plate from the Boston Globe’s 2003 Super Bowl edition donated by Navy Veteran Rod Crochiere, who owns a collectable shop called I Have Coins in Franklin, Mass.