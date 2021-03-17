U.S. Navy Ensign Brendan Drew is assigned to the VT-2 “Doerbirds” Squadron and is in his primary phase of training in the Navy Flight School at Whiting Field, in Milton, Fla.
The 2015 Plymouth Regional High School graduate spent two summers attending WinnAero’s STEM-education ACE Academy camps at Laconia Airport, WinnAero board member Don Morrissey said in a news release.
Drew’s love for aviation and desire to fly started at a young age when his family lived in Washington, DC and frequently visited the National Air & Space Museum, Morrissey said. Drew, the son of Michael and Tracy Drew of Plymouth, attended his first Air Show at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida as a 1-year-old.
“This interest in aviation continued and grew through his science and technology classes at Plymouth Elementary School with teacher Julie Sicks-Panus and then through his membership in the NH Civil Air Patrol,” Morrissey wrote.
Drew graduated magna cum laude from Norwich University in 2019 with degrees in political science and military history, earning his May 2019 commission in the U.S. Navy through the ROTC program.