Less than a week after the state’s 13 mayors sent a joint letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking him to develop a statewide plan to address homelessness, Portsmouth Mayor Rick Becksted signed a pledge on Tuesday morning to help homeless veterans in his city.
“This is a national problem. Our veterans should be number one. They sacrificed so much,” Becksted said. “I’m proud to be able to sign Portsmouth onto this.”
The Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness is a national call to action for mayors, county representatives and governors to publicly commit to making sure that every veteran who served in the armed forces has a home in America.
To be recognized as having achieved the goal, communities must meet federal criteria and benchmarks intended to help drive down the number of veterans experiencing homelessness to as close to zero as possible while building systems that support long-term solutions.
“No veteran that served their country and is seeking housing should ever be forced to sleep on the streets,” said U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development New England Regional Administrator David Tille.
Tille, of Concord, is a former congressional policy staffer and longtime Republican strategist who was the state director of the presidential campaign of now U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Tille said that last year the state of New Hampshire had a 20% reduction in veteran’s homelessness. Manchester saw a 30% drop.
“At the end of this week, we should be having all 13 of our mayors come on board to the mayors challenge. Mayors can do a lot to help,” Tille told the small crowd gathered outside the Portsmouth Senior Activity Center Tuesday morning.
Tille explained that in many cases there are vouchers for veterans to secure a safe place to live, but they need help with getting landlords on board, which is important, especially on the Seacoast where housing prices are higher than many other parts of the state.
Elise Annunziata, community development coordinator for the city of Portsmouth, said they currently have three veterans living in an emergency shelter at Cross Roads House, one who is on a list for emergency shelter and 53 veterans who are on the waiting list at the Portsmouth Housing Authority.
“Sometimes people are staying with friends or are in tents living in the woods,” Annunziata said.
Landlords who are interested in helping homeless veterans can contact Annunziata at 610-7281.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 37,085 veterans in America experienced homelessness during HUD’s point-in-time count in January of 2019.