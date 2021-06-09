The American Legion Post 27 at 6 Sargent Road in Londonderry has a number of events planned for June.
On June 11, karaoke with DJ Sharon runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Non-members interested in joining Post 27 are welcome to attend.
On June 14, the post is hosting a 6 p.m. Flag Day ceremony. If you have an unserviceable flag, it can be dropped off at the post.
Due to the ceremony, there will be no general meeting this month.
Post 27 has keno and welcomes prospective members to stop in to check out the facility.