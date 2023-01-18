With fewer daylight hours and the potential for bad weather, there are even more reasons to add telehealth and virtual resources as options for your VA care.
Here are a few ways that you can use VA’s telehealth tools to manage your VA health care this winter.
TeleMental Health visits using VA Video Connect
With VA Video Connect, Veterans can meet with VA providers through secure video calls using a smartphone, tablet or computer with an internet connection. You can utilize VA Video Connect to participate in VA’s TeleMental Health program to help your mental well-being from the comfort and safety of your home.
Prioritize well-being with virtual care
Veterans can connect with a VA mental health provider through a computer or mobile device rather than driving to in-person appointments during winter days when darkness comes early or in regions where it is snowy.
Talk with your provider to see if VA Video Connect appointments are right for you. Visit the VA Video Connect webpage on the VA App Store (mobile.va.gov/appstore) to learn more.
VA App Store apps
The VA App Store offers a variety of virtual apps you can add to your mobile device or launch in a web browser so you can make your health a priority, even in the darker days of winter.
If Daylight Savings makes it harder for you to sleep, try the Insomnia Coach app. You can access tools like a guided training plan, a sleep diary, personal feedback about your sleep and techniques to help get your sleep back on track.
If you’re looking for ways to reduce stress or help with anxiety and depression, try the Mindfulness Coach app. Track your progress, customize reminders for yourself and access the 12 audio-guided mindfulness exercises to help your mental wellness.
Visit the VA App Store to view other offerings that can help you make your health a priority as the seasons change and the weather gets colder.
Prioritize your well-being this winter by adding telehealth and virtual care options to your VA care plan. To learn more about VA’s telehealth offerings, go to telehealth.va.gov.