In February, during his State of State address Governor Chris Sununu announced exciting plans for a unique 15-acre veterans’ campus in Franklin, NH. The campus would be a collaborative partnership between the State, Easterseals NH and Swim With A Mission and be a significant investment in Franklin and the State’s veterans and their families. Once completed, this campus will offer affordable housing for our veterans and their families, as well as be a hub for services offered to veterans.
The location of the campus sits on Holy Cross Road along the Northern Rail Trail and is a short distance from the Merrimack River. If the project is approved, Easterseals NH will manage day-to-day operations and use the property’s existing buildings to create 21 apartments and units for both permanent and transitional veteran housing and 16 “retreat” beds for shorter stays. The campus will have onsite mental health and substance misuse treatment; home care services; a fitness center; and equine and pet therapy.
The veteran nonprofit Swim With A Mission (SWAM) is working with each NH based veteran service organization to get involved in the project. The goal is to bring all of the New Hampshire’s veteran service organizations together to facilitate programs and services collectively at the veteran’s campus in Franklin.
Last Wednesday the Executive Council gave initial approval for the veteran’s campus. The head of the State office dispensing pandemic aid walked away from the Executive Council meeting with permission to continue negotiating a $23 million contract to build the veterans campus in Franklin. Councilors said they support the intent of the project, but want more information about it and the state’s plans for a contract with Easterseals NH.