THORNTON — Over five generations, the Willey family has sent 11 sons and a daughter into the military.
Seven have served as paratroopers, near what Brad Willey of Twin Mountain called “the tip of the spear” of America’s armed forces.
A police officer in Lincoln whose son Owen is a paratrooper at Fort Bragg, N.C., Willey was injured at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2003, when his convoy was ambushed in Iraq.
The ambush began with the attackers using an improvised-explosive device and ended with small arms fire and the attackers being repelled, said Willey, 42.
Brad Willey was one of four members of his family to be honored last week with the expansion of New Hampshire’s Purple Heart Trail from Thornton to Twin Mountain, a stretch of about 30 miles.
The youngest of his family’s honorees on the Purple Heart Trail, he was the first veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom to be so honored, said Paul Martin of Lyndeborough.
Last week’s ceremonies, which took place along Route 3, began in Thornton with the unveiling of a Purple Heart Trail sign for Alden Bertram Willey, who served with the Army’s 5th Special Forces Group and was killed in Vietnam in 1966 at age 33.
A few miles up the road, across from Mirror Lake Road in Woodstock, a sign was unveiled for Gordon L. Willey, who served in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
At Soldiers Park in North Woodstock, Henry Willey, of Tamworth, was honored.
Brad Willey’s sign was unveiled in Twin Mountain.
Brad Willey said his father, William, and his dad’s brothers were his inspiration for joining the Army. William Willey served in the 82nd Airborne Division. Henry Willey was in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam and received a Silver Star. Ronald was a crew chief/door gunner on a helicopter in Vietnam.
Henry Willey, the oldest of the brothers, joked that the Willeys have “quite a tradition being stupid, jumping out of airplanes.”
Henry’s daughters, Kristine Dascoulias, Heather O’Donnell and Lisa Hammer, said they could not be prouder of their father than they were Thursday.
The sisters said that though he downplayed his military service, they came to realize over the years how heroic he had been in saving his squad.
“It blew us all away that there was so much more,” Dascoulias said.
Brad Willey said being recognized by the Purple Heart Trail was “crazy.”
He said it was “amazing and an unbelievable honor” not only for him and his family, but for all Purple Heart recipients.
Henry Willey said the recognition was a surprise.
“It’s very nice to be remembered,” he said. Asked how he was wounded and the circumstances behind his Silver Star, he said he was just doing his job.
Paul Martin, who received a Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam and is winding down the operations of the state chapter of the national Military Order of the Purple Heart, said 10 Purple Heart Trail signs have been installed on Route 3.
He said three signs remain to be installed in the Meredith area.
All 50 states have designated Purple Heart Trails, with roadside signs dedicating stretches to recipients of the nation’s oldest military award, given to service members who shed their blood in defense of the United States.
Authorized by the Legislature in 2004 and dedicated on Veterans Day the following year, New Hampshire’s original Purple Heart Trail runs the length of Interstate 95 in the state and then heads west on Route 4 to Lebanon. In 2012, the state added all of Route 3 to the trail.
Looking at the large turnout of family members, District Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, observed that Thursday’s ceremonies were “a family reunion” for the Willeys.
He noted, to laughter, that “no one signs up in the military to earn a Purple Heart.”