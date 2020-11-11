MANCHESTER — The city marked Veterans Day with a short ceremony in Veterans Park, attended by about 50 people wearing masks and standing several feet apart on the grass.
The city’s annual Veterans Day parade was canceled this year, as many holiday events and observances have been, due to COVID-19. A few people in the park said they didn’t understand why Sunday’s city marathon was safe for the hundreds of people downtown, but a parade for veterans was not.
Army veteran George Belanger of Manchester added a black-and-white mask to his dress uniform to attend the ceremony with his wife, Jennifer.
A Veterans Day observance felt like a little scrap of normalcy amid news about rising case numbers and political turmoil, Belanger said.
“The least I could do is come out and pay my respects,” George Belanger said. “It’s just the thing to do.”
Members of American Legion Sweeney Post 2 read letters from Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, who were attending a ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen with Gov. Chris Sununu and Reps. Anne Kuster and Chris Pappas.
A member of Pappas’ staff read a letter from the congressman, urging Americans to honor veterans by making sure they receive the education and health-care benefits they earned.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig laid a wreath in the park, as did Arnaud Mentré, the Consul General of France in Boston, who traveled to Manchester for the ceremony. Mentré said he was struck by all the French names on the roll of Manchester veterans.
Manchester’s charter obliges the city to observe Veterans Day, Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long noted after the ceremony. Pandemic or no, he said, the city had to honor those who have served.
Belanger said he was glad to see the city honoring veterans, even though so many traditions have been interrupted this year.
“A little respect,” Belanger said. “That’s what it’s all about.”