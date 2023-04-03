In the opening minutes of his weekly radio show, co-host Phil Taub was off and running interviewing former Army helicopter pilot Ginger Munson, who continues to help veterans.
“I’m really excited to hear what you’ve been learning and compare notes with you quite frankly,” Taub tells Munson on his pre-taped Sunday show that airs at 9 a.m. on WFEA-AM in Manchester.
This is from an attorney who was born in Zimbabwe, raised in South Africa and never served in the military.
After he settled in New Hampshire in 1994, people Taub met urged him and his wife, Julie, to become involved in their community.
“When we first got here, I had no money,” Taub said. “That’s all I had was a lot of debt.”
After serving on various charitable boards and donating money, the Taubs in 2017 started Swim With A Mission, a nonprofit that has raised almost $8.5 million for veteran-support organizations that provide critical services including housing, scholarships and day-to-day assistance.
Today, Taub, a partner at the Nixon & Peabody law firm in Manchester, continues his mission on his radio show, “We’ve Got Your Six,” from the aviators’ term for covering a comrade’s back.
“The show will have veterans on it who are talking about why they joined the military. They’re talking about their service, and they’re talking about their sacrifice,” Taub said.
“We’ll also feature on the show different services that are available to veterans and their families,” he said. “People listening to the show can get educated on where they can find services in New Hampshire.”
According to New Hampshire Employment Security, 87,604 veterans lived in New Hampshire in 2021, representing 7.8% of the state’s residents aged 18 and over. Nearly half of the state’s veterans were aged 65 and over.
Munson, one of the Army’s first female helicopter pilots, sees the show as an important resource.
“No matter how thorough you think your message is, there always seems to be at least 10% who doesn’t get the word,” she said in a separate interview. “The more exposure we can have, the more different mediums we can have to spread the word, the better.”
Munson said Taub understands more about the military than many civilians.
“Some of it is you don’t have that lived experience,” said Munson, whose son and husband, both named George, serve in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. Her husband is command chief warrant officer there.
Taub “takes the time to listen and hear the stories and understand,” Munson said. “You can learn a lot from hearing people’s stories.”
Taub brings an eagerness to the show.
“The more we learn about the struggle and where the solutions lie, the more we can tell everyone else,” he said.
During his show, Taub said an average 40 veterans commit suicide each year in New Hampshire. Contrast that to the 94 New Hampshire soldiers, sailors and Marines who died overseas during 20 years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said.
“We are not talking enough about our veterans,” Taub said during the interview. “So I know all this because of Swim With A Mission. It’s not enough to raise all this money …. We have to raise our level of consciousness about veteran issues.”
On air with Munson, Taub notes the state is home to more than 40 veteran service organizations.
“There’s no clearinghouse for that,” Taub said. “I think it’s word of mouth.”
Munson called it “a conundrum. It’s absolutely a challenge.”
Both Munson and Taub are helping to develop a campus in Franklin to provide affordable housing to veterans and to house some of the service organizations in one place on Easterseals property. Planning continues on the project, which has received more than $20 million in pledged state funds.
“We are an amazing state, and we are an amazing community to be able to pull something like this off,” Taub told listeners. “I hope it becomes a model for other states.”