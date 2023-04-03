Veterans Radio Show

Phil Taub interviews former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte for a new radio show about veterans issues at WFEA-AM in Manchester last month.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

In the opening minutes of his weekly radio show, co-host Phil Taub was off and running interviewing former Army helicopter pilot Ginger Munson, who continues to help veterans.

Veterans Radio Show

Phil Taub hosts a new radio show for veterans at WFEA-AM in Manchester. “We are not talking enough about our veterans,” he says. Taub is also founder of Swim With A Mission, which raises funds for a variety of veteran-assistance programs.