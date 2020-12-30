A 2010 Dover High School graduate is serving at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as part of the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command history.
The mobilization is tied directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Beaulieu is one of the reserve sailors deployed to the Navy’s four public shipyards as part of the Surge Maintenance (SurgeMain) program. Established in 2005 to strengthen the Navy’s civilian shipyard workforce in times of need, SurgeMain has 2,200 enlisted reserve sailors and 240 reserve officers across 75 units.
“Serving in the Navy in the SurgeMain program brings a good feeling, knowing we are here to support the shipyard and perform the SurgeMain mission,” the Raymond native said.
Between mid-March and late June, up to 25% of the four shipyards’ production workforce had been on administrative leave due to being at high risk for severe complications tied to COVID-19.
This delayed ship and submarine maintenance work could cause disruptions to the Navy’s deployment schedules and require ships and sailors to remain deployed for longer periods of time.
NAVSEA, the largest command within the Navy, oversees the construction, delivery and maintenance of all the Navy’s commissioned ships and operates Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, WA, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Honolulu.
“The four naval shipyards are critical to providing deployable, combat-ready warships for our sailors and Marines,” said NAVSEA’s Commander Vice Adm. Bill Galinis. “Augmenting our organic civilian workforce with SurgeMain Reservists allows us to address the maintenance challenges generated by the pandemic so we can return ships back to the Fleet.”
Beaulieu is an electronics technician responsible for the maintenance of electronic systems.
“I enjoy integrating with civilians to come together as a team to accomplish one goal,” Beaulieu said.
According to Beaulieu, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Raymond.
“Growing up in the Northeast taught me work ethic and adaptability, both of which have helped immensely in preparing me for this mobilization,” Beaulieu said.