Red, White & Brew Event Returns, Benefiting Veterans Count
Fundraiser supporting local veterans and their families offers craft beer, wine, food, a car show, music, and prizes
Manchester, N.H. – The Veterans Count Red, White & Brew fundraiser returns for a sixth year on Saturday, Sept. 24, to present a car show, raffle, craft beer, wine, and food, with The Bob Pratte Band providing live music.
The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Laconia’s historic Funspot, the world’s largest arcade. This year’s Red, White & Brew event features a commemorative souvenir glass for attendees. One lucky winner will take home the $5,000 grand prize at a limited-ticket Mega Raffle.
VIP ticket holders will gain early entrance at noon, double the sampling tickets, and a souvenir mug for $40 per ticket; $30 for Veteran VIPs.
General admission is $25, with a $20 general admission ticket for veterans, both of which cover sampling tickets plus the souvenir glass.
And $10 tickets will be charged for designated drivers.
Mega Raffle tickets are $100 each and are limited to 200, with the grand prize of $5,000.
Food is available for purchase at the event.
Red, White & Brew also includes the annual car show.
The entire family may enjoy a variety of show-quality and custom cars on display. Top prizes will be awarded in four categories: American Muscle, Classic, Exotic, and Custom Built. All car registrations are $25 and include a $15 voucher which can be used towards any entry at Red, White & Brew.
This year’s generous event sponsors include Amoskeag Beverages, Funspot, Pine State Beverage Company, MS Walker, Martignetti, Coca-Cola, The NASWA Resort, Bernini, Bootleggers, Blue Bistro, Stafford Oil & Propane, Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Verizon, Belknap Subaru, The Weirs Times, South End Media, and Mix 94.1 FM.