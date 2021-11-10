Several local and national restaurant chains are offering a feast of free or reduced-price meals for veterans in the Granite State on Veterans Day.
Joe Faro, CEO of Tuscan Brands, says his restaurants have supported veterans since 2010 and have fed over 20,000 so far.
“The sacrifice that those young men and women have made to preserve the freedom of this great country is the reason we have been able to build our great company and provide jobs and growth opportunities for our employees and the surrounding communities,” Faro said.
The Ninety Nine Restaurants are offering free entrees across the Northeast.
“Here at the Ninety Nine, we look forward to having veterans and active-duty military be our guests on Veterans Day and to enjoy a meal with us,” said company President Charlie Noyes in a statement. “We can’t begin to thank these brave men and women, including our own team members, as well as their families that support them. This is a small token of appreciation for all that they have sacrificed and accomplished.”
And they are not alone.
“There are so many of them,” said Tom Wiley, adjutant of the American Legion Department of New Hampshire.
He said the veterans organization has done its best to share all the locations around the state serving free or discounted meals for veterans this Veterans Day. Despite COVID restrictions, he estimates there are as many seats as ever for veterans to dine on the day when the nation celebrates living veterans.
“We are so appreciative of that, being veterans. Either young or old, veterans or their family, this is such an honor,” Wiley said.
Here are some restaurants where you can find a deal for veterans.
Tuscan Brands: Tuscan Kitchen locations in Salem, Boston, and Burlington, Mass., Tuscan Sea Grill and Bar in Newburyport, Mass. and Toscana Italian Chop House and Wine Bar in Portsmouth.
Meals for veterans and their guests will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family-style dishes include Penne Bolognese followed by Roast Pork Tenderloin with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and roasted carrots and a freshly baked cookie and Italian coffee for dessert.
They expect to serve over 4,000 vets and guests this year.
RSVP at tuscanbrands.com/veteransday
The Common Man: Veterans or active military who buy one entree at any Common Man Family Restaurant during Veterans Day can get a second entree for free.
The Common Man Co. Store in Ashland is offering a 25% discount on any purchase for veterans, and the same discount on its online store using the cote VET25.
The Common Man offers a 25% discount off any entree for veterans and active military year-round.
Tucker’s: Veterans, active military members and their spouses can get a complimentary breakfast or lunch at any of the Tucker’s locations during Veterans Day. They have locations in Hooksett, Bedford, Concord, Merrimack, Dover and New London.
Ninety Nine Restaurant: About 103 Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York are offering free meals to veterans from their Veterans Day menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Veterans menu entrees include Twin Catch (Baked North Atlantic scrod & shrimp), Country Fried Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese, Vermont Cheddar Burger, Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad and Southwest Fajita Chicken Bowl.
Ninety Nine offers a 10% discount for veterans and active military year-round.
110 Grill: 110 Grill locations will be offering complimentary lunches to veterans and active-military members from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vets can choose from a select menu. The menu includes a selection of appetizers and a half-portion of certain entrees, flatbreads and sandwiches.
Anheuser-Busch Biergarten: The Anheuser-Busch Biergarten in Merrimack is a pickup location for the Food4Vets program, which provides well-balanced, shelf-stable food boxes to help alleviate food insecurity for veteran families.
Recipients must register online (https://usa4vets.formstack.com/forms/f4v_merrimack_nh_nov_11) to receive a food box.
Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar.
Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal at Chili’s locations from a select menu.
Dunkin’: Veterans and active military can have their pick of a free doughnut from participating Dunkin’ locations.
Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting a military appreciation night from 5 p.m. to close which includes a free meal.
IHOP: Veterans and active military get free Red White and Blueberry pancakes at participating IHOP locations.
Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant: Participating Margarita’s will be offering veterans and active military 50% off any entree until Nov. 14.
Starbucks: Veterans, military and spouses get a free 12-ounce hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks.
Texas Roadhouse: Participating Texas Roadhouse locations will hand out dinner vouchers on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vets and military can redeem their vouchers any time during dinner hours until May 30, 2022.
Wendy’s: Active military and vets get a free breakfast combo at participating Wendy’s from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.