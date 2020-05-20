The American Legion Family’s annual poppy distributions — which raise funds for disabled veterans, military personnel and their families to honor all who fought and died for the nation — are likely to be different in most communities this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and local restrictions.
“We understand it’s difficult this year for American Legion family volunteers to distribute poppies as they normally would at storefronts and special events,” American Legion Auxiliary National President Nicole Clapp and American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford said in a joint statement.
National American Legion Poppy Week is May 22-29.
“The red poppy is a sacred symbol to remind us, as we head into Memorial Day, of those who gave their lives for our freedoms,” the commander and president said.
After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. From the dirt and mud grew a beautiful red poppy.
The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D., while serving on the front lines.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion.