Rotary clubs hosting free veterans dinner in Derry Staff Report Apr 12, 2023

The Derry Rotary Club and The Derry Village Rotary Club will host their annual free Veterans Dinner at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry.

In addition to a steak tip, chicken tip and shrimp dinner, each veteran will receive a gift as a thank you for their service.

Veterans are asked to call the Boys and Girls Club at 603-434-6695 to RSVP for the event. The event is open to Derry area and surrounding communities veterans and a guest.