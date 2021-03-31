Salem Memorial VFW Post 8546 has made a donation to the SSG Edmond Lo Memorial Scholarship fund.
Staff Sgt. Lo was a 2004 graduate of Salem High School. On June 13, 2009, Lo was killed in action at 23 while in Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Lo was a member of Salem High’s Air Force JROTC program and was the operations squadron, color guard commander and a drill team commander. According to his obituary, Lo was on the first drill team from Salem High to compete in the National Drill Team Championship and the team earned second place.
He entered the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 797th Ordnance Company, 79th Battalion, based in Fort Hood, Texas. He was deployed with the 797th EOD Company to Baghdad for his second tour of duty.
He provided support to the 25th Infantry Division in multi-national division north, where he bravely eliminated numerous improved explosive devices before one IED detonated, tragically ending his life.
Donations are used to continue scholarships to Salem High School JROTC students in honor of SSG Lo.