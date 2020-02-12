KINGSTON — Sanborn Regional High School will dedicate a missing man table on March 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the school. The public is invited.
The memorial is to thank Sanborn graduates who have selected to serve their country, honoring those who were killed in action, and remembering those who remain unaccounted for.
“I want to recognize those students who graduated either from Sanborn Seminary or Sanborn Regional High School and entered the service,” said Principal Brian Stack. “It is important that we as a community look for ways to get our students involved and to appreciate service members and veterans.”
Stack plans to gather pictures of graduates who served and plans to post them within the school to further showcase Sanborn pride.
Stack and school resource officer Dan Doyle of the Kingston Police Department recruited a local chapter of POW/MIA Rolling Thunder and several local veteran representatives to create the memorial.
The Sanborn Seminary Trustees provided some funding to offset the project costs.