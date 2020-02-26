WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced last Thursday that nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher learning are eligible to compete for funding of up to $300,000 to deliver entrepreneurship training to female service members, female veterans and female military spouses.
Up to six organizations will receive a portion of the $300,000 in grants administered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development to participate in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program.
The funds will be used to cover the costs of educating female service members, veterans and military spouses who are interested in starting, or who currently own, a small business.
“Women veteran entrepreneurs have contributed in a major way to the growth of the U.S. economy, bringing in $10 billion in receipts over a five-year period,” said Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development.
“The SBA is committed to supporting women veterans with the training and resources they need to start, grow or expand a small business.”
Eligible organizations should submit applications for the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity through grants.gov/" target="_blank">grants.gov; the Opportunity Number is WVETP-2020-01. Applications not submitted via grants.gov will not be evaluated. The submission deadline is Thursday, March 19, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
The SBA delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.
To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.