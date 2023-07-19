Seaabees luncheon in Concord on Saturday, July 22 Jul 19, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Seabee Island X-4 is the only island left in New Hampshire, and like any other such organization its members are dwindling.Besides Korean and Vietnam era Seabees, the Island is looking for all Seabees who served.The Island will hold a special free luncheon at the Red Blazer in Concord on Saturday, July 22 at noon for all Seabees who are interested in knowing what the Island is all about.Registration is required. There are no commitments to join the Island. If you know a Seabee, please contact them. Call Roger LeBlanc at (603) 361-6098 (cell) or (603) 529-3282 (home) to register. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Feeling right at home 'He's home now': Mainer killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried today, 82 years later {{title}} Most Popular 'He's home now': Mainer killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried today, 82 years later Kingston Veterans Club annual clambake New officer in charge at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Next Seacoast Vet-to-Vet Café at Langdon Place of Dover set for July 11 Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage