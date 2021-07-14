Five teens from four Seacoast towns were among those participating in the Swim with a Mission relay team event last week.
The Seacoast Sharks were one of 17 relay teams taking part in the July 10 fundraiser for veterans and their families on Newfound Lake in Bristol. It is the second year the Sharks have participated; last year’s event was virtual because of COVID-19.
Sharks team members for the 10K relay include Sophia Dmytruk, who will be a junior at Portsmouth High School; Isabella Giacomoni, who will be a junior at Newmarket High School; Olivia Levitsky, who will be a freshman at Exeter High School and is from Brentwood; Clara Nardone, who will be a sophomore at Winnacunnet High School and is from Hampton; and Isabella Parisi, who will be a sophomore at St. Thomas Aquinas High School and is from Hampton.